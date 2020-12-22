 Skip to main content
Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack
Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

Northwest Park Community Center

Florence recreation employee Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville died following a knife attack Monday at the Northwest Park Community Center.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — A city of Florence recreation employee died following a knife attack Monday morning at Northwest Park. 

Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville, died Monday night in a local hospital, according to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. 

Von Lutcken added that Phillips' body was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for a Tuesday morning autopsy. He said the autopsy showed she died of as a result of multiple sharp force injuries. 

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said at a Monday afternoon news conference that Phillips had arrived at the community center in the park to begin the day's activities when she was attacked. Myers Ervin said Phillips was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition as of the news conference. 

Jawan Kavorie Crittenden was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the attack. 

The attempted murder charge has been updated to a charge of murder.

A conviction of murder carries two penalties in South Carolina: 30 years to life in prison or death. 

Phillips' death is the second in three days in the vicinity of the park and the third homicide in the city in three days.  

Lamonte McAllister, 27, was shot and killed on Friday evening in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. This block is four or five blocks from the park. 

Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. 

Also, on Sunday evening, officers were called to intersection of West Dixie and Lawson Streets, four or five blocks from the park, for a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. 

The killing of Phillips is described as a random act of violence and is not known to be connected to the two shootings. 

It is not known if the two shootings are related. 

A third person died on Friday following a stabbing on South Barringer Street in east Florence. Fernando McCall Ford died following the stabbing, according to Von Lutcken. 

Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the stabbing on Barringer Street. 

Officers also responded to a shooting on Brunson Street last Wednesday. Officers were told that victim was taken by car to a nearby hospital. 

