Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

Lamonte McAllister, 27, was shot and killed on Friday evening in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. This block is four or five blocks from the park.

Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

Also, on Sunday evening, officers were called to intersection of West Dixie and Lawson Streets, four or five blocks from the park, for a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The killing of Phillips is described as a random act of violence and is not known to be connected to the two shootings.

It is not known if the two shootings are related.

A third person died on Friday following a stabbing on South Barringer Street in east Florence. Fernando McCall Ford died following the stabbing, according to Von Lutcken.

Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the stabbing on Barringer Street.

Officers also responded to a shooting on Brunson Street last Wednesday. Officers were told that victim was taken by car to a nearby hospital.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.