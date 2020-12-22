Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence recreation employee who was attacked with a knife Monday morning has died.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville, died Monday night.
Phillips was reportedly beginning her day at Northwest Park when she was attacked in what the Florence police call a random act of a violence. She was transported to the hospital and reported to be in critical condition as of early Monday evening.
Jawan Kavorie Crittenden was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The attempted murder charge probably will be amended to murder by the police department or solicitor's office.