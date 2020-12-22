Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday.