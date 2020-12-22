 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack
0 comments
breaking

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence recreation employee who was attacked with a knife Monday morning has died. 

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville, died Monday night. 

Phillips was reportedly beginning her day at Northwest Park when she was attacked in what the Florence police call a random act of a violence. She was transported to the hospital and reported to be in critical condition as of early Monday evening. 

Jawan Kavorie Crittenden was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

The attempted murder charge probably will be amended to murder by the police department or solicitor's office. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence
Local News

Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday. 

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert