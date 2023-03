FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence native Army Capt. Patrick Gregg Tuesday was succeeded by Southern Pines, N.C., native Capt. Justin Locklear in a change of command ceremony for Florence Recruiting Charlie Company that took place in the Florence Center. During Gregg's three-year tenure in Florence he oversaw the recruiting of about 1,500 soldiers and boosted the company's rating to one of the best in the state. His next command will be at Fort Bragg where, in August, he will be promoted to major.