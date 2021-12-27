 Skip to main content
Florence Regional Airport not affected by flight cancelations

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Regional Airport was not affected by the flight cancelations made by several airlines over the holiday weekend.

An American spokesman told the Morning News Monday afternoon that no American Eagle flights from or to Florence have been canceled month to date.

The New York Times reported Monday that at least 1,000 United States flights were canceled Monday after at least 2,300 United States flights were canceled over the weekend.

Sunday’s cancelations included 12% of JetBlue flights, 6% of Delta flights, 55 of United flights and 2% of American flights.

American Eagle is a subsidiary of American Airlines. The company offers three flights from Florence to Charlotte and from Charlotte to Florence per day.

