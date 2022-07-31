Florence Regional Airport on its way up

FLORENCE – The Florence Regional Airport is vital to the growth of Florence and the surrounding area.

Growth is coming in September in the form of a 75-passenger aircraft with dual class service. American Airlines recently announced it will be replacing the Embraer 145s with CRJ 700s in the Florence market in September.

“This is just the beginning of seeing all our efforts come to fruition,” Connie Anderson said. Anderson is executive director of the Florence Regional Airport. “Our partnership with American Airlines remains a priority, and we are looking forward to a bright future full of growth. We are excited to welcome the larger, dual class jets into FLO in September.”

Anderson said the airport has two inbound and two outbound commercial flights a day at the airport. American Airlines is the only commercial service at the airport.

In June, the Morning News reported the airport was one of 20 airports in South Carolina to receive a share of nearly $19 million in federal grants to help pay for terminal upgrades, runway repairs and other improvement projects.

Florence Regional Airport received a grant for $233,590 to rehabilitate taxi ways. It will be used for the design phase of pavement rehabilitation of Taxiways B, B-3, B-4 and D.

“This grant comes from the FAA entitlement money that the airport receives yearly,” Anderson said. “We apply for it and received it in May 2022. The design phase is where all the research and specifics are determined by our engineers. The next phase will be next year and is when the rehabilitation of the taxiways will be done.”

The South Carolina grants are among $518 million total the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding to airports across the U.S. for repairs, maintenance, improvements and new equipment.

“Our maintenance crew handles the day-to-day maintenance requirements,” Anderson said. “The FAA entitlement grants are in place for any major projects.”

The grants are the second round this year of funding through the agency’s Airport Improvement Program.

Anderson said COVID-19 had a profound impact on the airport industry.

“Pre-pandemic Florence had three to four inbound/outbound flights a day,” Anderson said. “American Airlines suspended flights for three months in the onset of the pandemic. January of 2021 they returned with one flight. We are currently at two flights a day. I am optimistic in our relationship with American Airlines that in time we will see the number of pre-pandemic flights restored.”

The airport has hired an Air Service Consultant to aid them in this process of recruiting another airline to the airport.

“We are always seeking opportunities to add air service to Florence,” Anderson said. “For us to grow we have to get the flights we have full to 80 percent,”

She said an average of 80 percent load factor is the goal as determined by AA. In 2021, she said the airport saw 25,125 passengers fly out of Florence.

There were 727 flights with only three canceled and 118 delayed.

President of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Mike Miller, said, “Our area healthcare and educational Institutions, along with the region’s top 15 industries, total more than 20,000 employee’s, many of which require access to private and commercial air services to be competitive. The Florence Regional Airport allows for that through support of the Fixed Base Operations for private air travel and provides facilities and support for the area’s commercial air service through Piedmont/American Airlines. Having this type of transportation access enhances our ability to attract new industries to the County and the Pee Dee Region. It also helps provision much of the business and industry expansions we have already seen over the last 5-10 years.”

The airport itself has 17 employees, Anderson said. This does not include the employees of the concessions offered on airport property.

The airport has six open hangars, 30 T-Hangars (hangars that are closed in for aircraft storage) and three corporate hangars.

“We are adding eight additional T-Hangars and two additional corporate hangars by the end of 2023,” Anderson said.

She said a new badging system will be in place within the next couple weeks.

“This system has allowed us to move from a Category 4 to a Category 3 airport, which will allow larger aircraft to fly into our airport,” she said.

There are 47 general aviation aircraft; one large or turbine-powered aircraft.

The airport has parking for 500 vehicles, including handicap-accessible spaces. The parking lot is located in front of the airport terminal.

The Airport District has a nine-member board that governs the actions of the executive director and the Florence Regional Airport. Members are Joe Powell, Chairman; Rene Josey; Dr. Daniel M. Ervin; Kerstin Nemec; Dr. Stephen Bridges; Tommy Parham; Glenn Greene; Lee Nettles. They are waiting on an appointment for Marion County.

Anderson said her primary function is to manage the 1,483 acres of land with its 15 facilities, two active runways, and 10 active taxiways, Precision Air (fixed base operator) and Avis/Budget and Enterprise/National.

“We hired Influence Digital Agency to manage our marketing campaign and our new website,” Anderson said. “It has been a fun process and is going great.”

The Florence Regional Airport was started in 1928 with the purchase of 300 acres of land. At the onset of World War II, the war department acquired an additional 1,400 acres and the site became the Army Air Corps training base – Florence Army Airfield.

In 1945, the property was deeded back to the city of Florence and later split with Florence County and was governed by City-County Airport Commission. In 1999, the state legislature created the Pee Dee Regional Airport District that includes the city of Florence and counties of Florence, Dillon and Marion.