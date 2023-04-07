FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence woman has been arrested and charged with breach of the peace (not aggravated) in connection with a social media post.

Shaquawna Shaneka Riggins, 32, of 3227 South Dingle Drive, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday night.

"Riggins is alleged to have made a Facebook post disseminating false information about an active shooter at a local middle school. Investigators further allege that the Facebook post caused mass panic in the community resulting in numerous family members of students arriving at the school and creating an unsafe environment," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the incident and arrest.

“Dr. O’Malley and I are committed to keeping our children safe while they are in school,” Sheriff T.J. Joye said. “Anyone who interferes with that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Riggins is currently free on $1,090.50 bond.