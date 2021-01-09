Florence resident marks with 101 years with walk-up celebration

Mia Jennings, left, and Rose Nero share a moment during a walk-up birthday celebration for 101-year-old Elizabeth Ann Rogers Simonds at Pee Dee Gardens in Florence.
Audrey M. Gilbert talks with her aunt, Elizabeth Ann Rogers Simonds, as she marks her 101st birthday from her room at Pee Dee Gardens in Florence.
Audrey M. Gilbert, niece of Elizabeth Ann Rogers Simonds, talks with her by phone as friend Rosa Nero watches, and talks as well, outside Simonds’ window at Pee Dee Gardens Saturday.
Elizabeth Ann Rogers Simonds sits with one of her caregivers, Gloria Burgess, in her room at Pee Dee Gardens in Florence. Simonds marked her 101st birthday Saturday with a walk-up celebration for family and friends.
STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. —What was to have been a drive-by birthday celebration Saturday turned into a walk-up event — made even closer by cell phone.
Elizabeth Ann Rogers Simonds celebrated her 101st birthday from a chair in the comfort of her room at Pee Dee gardens as friends, family and caregivers walked up to talk to her by cell phone.
Reflections on the window that made it difficult to see the celebrant from the pavement and a brisk day not well suited to open windows brought about the change.
Participants came armed with signs, masks, birthday cards and a celebratory attitude and left with smiles and a party favor.
Family members said she is already planning her 105th birthday in four years.
