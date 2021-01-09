 Skip to main content
Florence resident marks with 101 years with walk-up celebration
Florence resident marks with 101 years with walk-up celebration

FLORENCE, S.C. —What was to have been a drive-by birthday celebration Saturday turned into a walk-up event — made even closer by cell phone.

Elizabeth Ann Rogers Simonds celebrated her 101st birthday from a chair in the comfort of her room at Pee Dee gardens as friends, family and caregivers walked up to talk to her by cell phone.

Reflections on the window that made it difficult to see the celebrant from the pavement and a brisk day not well suited to open windows brought about the change.

Participants came armed with signs, masks, birthday cards and a celebratory attitude and left with smiles and a party favor.

Family members said she is already planning her 105th birthday in four years.

