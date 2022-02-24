Florence resident taken to hospital following Thursday morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. — A west Florence resident was taken to a hospital following a late morning fire.

City of Florence firefighters, with West Florence firefighters as automatic mutual aid, responded to the fire at 1042 Via Salvatore.

The first unit on scene saw nothing showing from the exterior of the home but a search of the home found smoke coming from the master bedroom.

The homeowner was found outside at the back of the home.

West Florence firefighters quickly extinguished the fire while Florence firefighters conducted a search of the home for any other occupants.

The homeowner was treated by medics with Florence County EMS and then taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.