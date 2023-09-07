FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence received notification from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control that a resident has contracted West Nile Virus because of a mosquito bite.

That resident lived in the "Five Points" area of Florence, a city official said.

The city said it has had in place and will continue to run its normal mosquito operation of a fogger truck, which follows a regular weekly route and responds to work orders submitted by residents.

City crews will also continue larval control which entails treating standing water areas with larvicide to eliminate mosquito’s larval habitat. In addition to these regular activities, city staff will assist residents with educational information and resources on mosquito prevention and protection as requested.

The city’s website provides detailed information for residents regarding the city’s mosquito control program, https://www.cityofflorence.com/public-works/beautification-and-facilities/mosquito-control.

The City’s Codes Enforcement Office will actively address nuisance concerns where residents are negligent in property maintenance and allow breeding environments for mosquitos to develop. It is imperative that residents are attentive to any area on their property that holds water and eliminate any water-filled containers. To report nuisance maintenance concerns that need attention, residents should contact the City Codes Enforcement Office at 843-665-3294. The links below will provide helpful information on mosquito control and information on protecting you and your family from West Nile Virus.

SCDHEC - https://www.scdhec.gov/environment/insects/mosquitoes-south-carolina

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention - https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/

The American Mosquito Control Association - https://www.mosquito.org/

The city will also have larvicide, Mosquito Dunks, available to city residents by request, while supplies last, for use on private property through the Public Works Department at 1440 S. McCurdy Road. A single “dunk” covers approximately 100 square feet and lasts up to 30 days.