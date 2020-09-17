Florence resident, WWII vet Allen dies

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence resident, West Virginia native and World War II veteran Keith Allen died Thursday morning. He was 93.
Allen served with the precursor to the U.S. Navy SEALS in World War II, worked for the organization from which developed the CIA, flew The Hump, mastered the art of fighting in an insurgency, helped blow up a radio station, gamed the system to get his twin brother into the U.S. Navy, ate dinner with Gen. and Madam Chiang Kai-shek, played football for Phil H. Bucklew and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War — most of it before he was 20.
"My journey has been good," said Allen, a West Virginia native who moved to Florence out of Raleigh, North Carolina. "I learned a lot. I became a man that day at 17."
Allen was one of 26 surviving members out of 2,500 who served in the Sino American Cooperation Organization in World War II. The organization was composed of U.S. Navy seamen, U.S. Marines and U.S. Army soldiers who fought in China against the Japanese.
Their mission wasn't declassified until about 1970, Allen said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.