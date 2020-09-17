 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence resident, WWII vet Allen dies
0 comments
top story

Florence resident, WWII vet Allen dies

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Keith Allen

Florence resident Keith Allen looks at a framed collection of signed pages from his book about his time in the U.S. Navy serving with SACO in World War II. A wedding picture sits off the side in the den of the home he shared with his wife in west Florence.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence resident, West Virginia native and World War II veteran Keith Allen died Thursday morning. He was 93.

Allen served with the precursor to the U.S. Navy SEALS in World War II, worked for the organization from which developed the CIA, flew The Hump, mastered the art of fighting in an insurgency, helped blow up a radio station, gamed the system to get his twin brother into the U.S. Navy, ate dinner with Gen. and Madam Chiang Kai-shek, played football for Phil H. Bucklew and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War — most of it before he was 20.

"My journey has been good," said Allen, a West Virginia native who moved to Florence out of Raleigh, North Carolina. "I learned a lot. I became a man that day at 17."

Allen was one of 26 surviving members out of 2,500 who served in the Sino American Cooperation Organization in World War II. The organization was composed of U.S. Navy seamen, U.S. Marines and U.S. Army soldiers who fought in China against the Japanese.

Their mission wasn't declassified until about 1970, Allen said.

+1 
Keith Allen

Florence resident Keith Allen was a U.S. Navy sailor around 1944.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American
Local News

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American

FLORENCE, S.C. — Around 70% of the Florence One Schools students that opted for an online-only education model were African American. Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, provided an update about the opening of schools to the governing board of trustees at a meeting Thursday evening.

Local News

Florence to construct $15 million sports complex near tennis center

  • +2
  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence is attempting to hit another redevelopment home run. The city is expected to announce at a Monday afternoon news conference that it will be developing a $15 million sports complex beside of the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center at the location of the former Clemson extension office. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert