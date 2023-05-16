FLORENCE, S.C. — A new restaurant at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market is bringing traditional Hawaiian flavors to Florence.

Aloha Kitchen was founded by native Hawaiians who traveled to South Carolina after being wooed by Southern Hospitality. Jebidiah Perkins, who owns the store with his son Damien, said food is a large part of Hawaiian culture, and he wanted to be able to share it with the people of Florence.

“We’ve been here for a few years, and we really miss our local food and culture,” Perkins said. “The aloha experience is something that is not just meant to be kept at home, but something that is to be for the whole community.”

Hawaiian culture — and by extension, Hawaiian food — is a unique mix of many different cultures, according to Perkins. He said Asian cultures have had the biggest influences on the island chain’s culture and food, which makes it different from traditional American cuisine.

“It’s home cooking in a different way,” he said.

The Asian influence can be seen throughout the restaurant’s menu: from the signature Hurricane Chicken Katsu plate, which coats fried chicken in a sriracha and teriyaki sauce, to the Chow Fun side.

The menu currently has five sections: Breakfast, plate lunches, salads, burgers and sides. Eventually, Perkins said he wants to expand to include rotating specials.

“We didn’t want to just overwhelm everybody with different, so we are just kind of bringing just a few items now,” he said.

The restaurant officially opened on May 5 and will stay open year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

To learn more about the restaurant or to see their full menu, visit: www.alohakitchensc.com