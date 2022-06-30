Florence Residents say no to traveling Fourth of July weekend

FLORENCE,S.C. — Many Florence residents said they will not be traveling Independence day weekend because they cannot afford to.

Mitchell Henson of Florence said the rising gas prices are hurting his family's travel plans.

“We had plans to enjoy a lot of trips and vacations this year, but we are not able to go because of the rising prices in fuel," he said. "We simply can’t afford to travel at this time. We will have to find a way to celebrate July 4th at home.”

L.B. Hill, a taxi driver in Florence, said he is not ready for the increase of travelers he will see for the weekend.

“The gas prices are steadily increasing and with me being a cab driver, weekends like this make it hard,” he said. “If the prices continue to increase I am not sure how long I will continue to do this. It’s really digging into my pockets and it isn’t worth it because I am starting to put more in than I am getting out. It is no longer an economically sound decision.”

Levon Black, a resident of Florence, said he can’t afford to travel for the weekend.

“These gas prices are terrible,” he said. “I can’t afford to get on the road and travel to see family for the fourth of July. Money is tight and it’s either gas or food.”

According to AAA, 4.79 million people plan to travel at least 50 miles from home this Independence Day, which is a 3.7% increase compared to 2021.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to happen through the Fourth of July weekend, according to the National Weather Forecast for Florence.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Friday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny with a high near 86. On Sunday, there is a chance of showers after 8 a.m. and it will be partly sunny with a high near 91. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

On Monday, there is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny with a high near 92. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

