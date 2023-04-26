FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence city staff and council members met with residents at the Florence Family YMCA on Tuesday to discuss and get feedback on the city’s in-development stormwater master plan.

The plan aims to map the city’s existing stormwater infrastructure, current and past flooding issues and the city’s waterways, according to Kevin Krick, an engineer at the consulting firm AECOM. He is on the team at AECOM that is developing the stormwater master plan for the city of Florence.

“It’s kind of like a puzzle,” Krick said.

After taking each piece and putting it together, the plan will also make suggestions on how to improve stormwater infrastructure by taking a top-down look at problems, he said.

Krick said the stormwater master plan is about halfway through its two-year development, but the team at AECOM already has a lot of information about the city’s stormwater.

The meeting on Tuesday and other meetings throughout the coming weeks will help the team gather more data from those who really live through the problems they are hoping to fix: city residents.

Paper forms were given out to residents to write down their specific problems. Residents also spoke with the engineers working on the project directly, using maps from the early-in-development plan to talk about how water moves around their properties.

“You see what’s going on in your neighborhood and on your street more than anybody else does on stormwater, and so we want to hear from you,” Krick said.

The meeting on Tuesday was just for those living in council District 3, but future meetings will be held for other districts:

May 2 at 5:30 p.m. — Northwest Community Center, 801 Clement St.

May 4 at 5:30 p.m. — Levy Park Community Center, 356 South Jeffords St.

May 9 at 6:15 p.m. — Briggs Elementary School, 1012 Congaree Dr.

On the city of Florence’s website, residents can also give feedback on the stormwater problems in their area by visiting the stormwater management portal.

“If there was ever an opportunity to try and address concerns, now’s the time,” said George Jebaily, Florence mayor pro tempore. “We have not had a citywide stormwater master plan underway until right now. This is the golden opportunity.”

The stormwater master plan is meant to be a living document, which means it is meant to be constantly used and updated, not just sit on a shelf, Krick said. It will inform how the city builds and upgrades stormwater infrastructure in the future.

To develop suggestions for future infrastructure projects, the team at AECOM will first make computer models of the city using existing data and test it at different rainfalls.

If the model lines up with actual conditions, the team will add theoretical stormwater infrastructure like pipes and ditches and see if they make an improvement.

The plan will also look at water quality, Krick said.

“It's important that we stop flooding, but it's also important that we protect the waterways,” he said.

To do this, the team is developing a “watershed-based plan” which will allow the city to seek grant money for water quality improvement projects.

Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said the city already has received around $11 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects around the city. That is on top of the $7 million in bonds the city took out in 2021 for stormwater projects.

Those dollars have gone to pay for the development of the stormwater master plan and for existing projects around the city, Moore said. City staff have already cleaned pipes around the city, and projects to improve pipes will begin soon.

“We’ve got capacity issues with contractors. We can only put out so much work at a time,” Moore said.

Between Florence County, the South Carolina Department of Transportation and other state agencies, there are simply not enough contractors to go around, he said. The city already has the money allocated to the projects, he said.

A common issue residents brought up at the meeting was the disconnect between the city of Florence and the state over stormwater infrastructure.

Many residents said their yards flooded even after stormwater improvements were made because the state will not upgrade its own infrastructure under state roads.

When they called the state, they were told it is the city’s job to fix it. When they called the city, they were told it is the state’s job to fix it.

Often, the state does not have the funds to fix every road, Jebaily said. The city is now stepping in to fix state infrastructure with its own money, but that still involves the state because the state owns it.

Moore said most of the existing projects are being done on state stormwater infrastructure.

Once complete, the master plan will also suggest ways to fix the stormwater system overall instead of patching things, which will lead to fewer inconsistencies, he said.