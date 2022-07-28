Florence residents speak on the official trailer being released for "Till"

FLORENCE, S.C. — The trailer of “Till” was released July 25 on what would have been Emmett Till’s 81st birthday.

Some Florence residents like the idea of a movie about Emmett Till, while others worry the story is too graphic.

“Till” is a movie about Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old African American Boy who was abducted, lynched, and tortured in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman in her family's grocery store. He was from Chicago, but was visiting family in Money, Mississippi.

Several days after being accused of offending the white woman, the woman's husband and half-brother abducted Till, beat and killed him before disposing of his body in the Tallahatchie River.

Till’s mother wanted an open casket funeral to shed light on the violence endured by black people in the South. Emmett Till’s murderers were acquitted. His death sparked civil rights activists from all over the world.

The movie "Till" takes us through the journey of his mother, Mamie Elizabeth Till-Mobley, who pursued justice for her lynched son. He was her only child.

Mary Lynn Van Whitzenburg of Florence said she believes the movie is good for informing people about what happened in the past and allows an opportunity to rectify mistakes.

“I don’t believe the South will be proud of the movie,” she said. “But showing the movie is a very good idea. It shows what the South has done in the past and how we can change our mistakes.”

Herbert Warren said he would like to see the movie to find out what really happened. “I hope the movie reveals the truth about what happened,” he said. “I hope the movie tells it all. There was a lot of missing pieces in the story and we all deserve to know what happened.”

Tina Woodberry said she would love to see the movie. She said she read about the story over the years and feels as if the family of Emmett Till deserves justice.

“I was younger when it happened,” she said. “The movie would bring a realness to what went on back then. It will also bring our African American youth up to date on the tragedy that was done to this young man.”

Woodberry said it was important to be reminded of the tragedy because it reflects us all.

“We need to know what happened back then so it won’t happen again in the upcoming future,” she said.

Lynne Yaken said she was raised in the South and believes that African Americans were mistreated.

“The lynching and everything that went on back then was horrible,” she said. “I believe that God created us all equal and I believe that African Americans were unfairly treated. The movie being out there puts the tragedy in the hearts and minds of the people.”

Yaken said she believes in Jesus Christ and her faith makes her believe that no human being should be treated in ways that African Americans were.

Jackie Brown said she is glad the movie is out for information, but has a bad feeling about watching the movie.

“I have two sons,” Brown said. “If that were to happen to my sons I know how devastated I would be so I understand the mother’s fight for justice and I know the entire world will empathize with her.”

“I am looking forward to hearing the story, but I know I will get upset because of the injustices we as African Americans had to face. It happened a long time ago, but in a way it is still going on today.”