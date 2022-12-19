Florence residents stay home for holidays

FLORENCE, S.C — Travel is not on the minds of Florence residents this Christmas despite falling fuel prices.

Inflation in other areas are driving people to stay home for the holidays. A arctic cold front will bring snow and below freezing temperatures to most of the United States this week.

It will be cold in Florence Christmas weekend, but so far, snow and ice are not in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

In a weekly briefing released by Stephen Keebler of the National Weather Service, there will be high pressure that will bring cold temperatures through Wednesday.

A strong coastal trough may bring a brief period of heavy rain to the area Thursday. Finally, a strong cold front will move across the region Friday with cold arctic air to follow for the weekend.

“It should be noted confidence is increasing on little to no wintry precipitation for late this week or into the weekend,” Keebler said.

Nikita Alford of Florence said she will be staying in town this holiday season.

“I will be staying in Florence and saving money,” Alford said. “All of my family is in Florence, and we will just gather at the house to celebrate. It’s just a time for family and fun.”

Kaydian Gutchrin of Florence said she and her family would be staying in town as well.

“I’ll be home for Christmas," she said. “I have had two international trips in a year so in a way we are staying home to save a few dollars. We are really just tired of traveling and want to stay home to rest.”

Florence residents may be staying in, but nationwide Christmas 2022 is predicted to be the third busiest for holiday travel since the American Automobile Association started tracking in 2000.

AAA estimates 112.7 million people will trek 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 -- an increase of 3.6 million people over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers.

The good news is that prices for regular unleaded gas continue to drop.

According to GasBuddy experts, prices are down just over 40 cents compared to last month and a little more than 15 cents compared to last year at this time.

Location has an impact on how much you’ll be paying at the pump, as prices across the area can have almost $1 difference, according to GasBuddy.

The lowest gas price in Florence Monday afternoon is at the Exxon at 3099 S Irby Street for $2.54 a gallon.