FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Five-Points restaurant Starfire Grill was damaged by a kitchen fire Thursday night after closing.

Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said firefighters were alerted to the blaze by the business' alarm system at 1:15 a.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames visible inside the restaurant.

Firefighters had the blaze controlled in about 45 minutes.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were assisted at the scene by Florence Police and medics with Florence County EMS.

"Starfire had a severe kitchen fier last night," the company posted to its Facebook page. We will not be open until further notice. Details will be posted as we find out from authorities. Thanks for your support. We will be back!!"