Florence restaurant robbed at gunpoint Monday night
Florence restaurant robbed at gunpoint Monday night

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating the Monday night armed robbery of a Florence restaurant.

Officers responded to the Ruby Tuesday's off Pamplico Highway at 10:41 p.m. and arrived to find that a man had robbed the establishment at gunpoint after it had closed and then left in a grey or light colored vehicle, according to a release from the agency.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’9”, who was wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Herman at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

