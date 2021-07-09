Florence restaurateur remembered for his business savvy, his great barbecue and his smile

FLORENCE – Florence and the Pee Dee lost one of its most successful barbecue restaurateurs with the death of Roger E. Pope on June 29. He is remembered for his love of the business, his attention to customer service and as a great boss.

For more than 35 years, Pope had a long and prosperous career in the barbecue industry in the Florence area as owner of several restaurants and Coleman’s BBQ Sauce. Pope launched his restaurant career in 1983 with the opening of his first restaurant, Roger’s Bar-B-Q House, located in a small building in a strip mall on Second Loop Road (across from where All Star Sports is located). Roger and Sheryl Pope operated out of that location for about three years before building at the location where Roger’s BBQ is now located on Second Loop Road. The original "Roger's BBQ" Restaurant was known as the “home of the PIG”.

“He was the greatest,” said Dot Lynch, who worked for Pope at both Roger’s locations and continues to work at Roger’s.

Lynch said she was the first employee at the tiny building known as Roger’s Bar-B-Q-House.

“I started out on Friday and Saturday nights keeping the buffet filled,” she said. “I worked for him for nearly 20 years. I loved my job. He was an awesome boss.”