Florence restaurateur remembered for his business savvy, his great barbecue and his smile

FLORENCE – Florence and the Pee Dee lost one of its most successful barbecue restaurateurs with the death of Roger E. Pope on June 29. He is remembered for his love of the business, his attention to customer service and as a great boss.
For more than 35 years, Pope had a long and prosperous career in the barbecue industry in the Florence area as owner of several restaurants and Coleman’s BBQ Sauce. Pope launched his restaurant career in 1983 with the opening of his first restaurant, Roger’s Bar-B-Q House, located in a small building in a strip mall on Second Loop Road (across from where All Star Sports is located). Roger and Sheryl Pope operated out of that location for about three years before building at the location where Roger’s BBQ is now located on Second Loop Road. The original "Roger's BBQ" Restaurant was known as the “home of the PIG”.
“He was the greatest,” said Dot Lynch, who worked for Pope at both Roger’s locations and continues to work at Roger’s.
Lynch said she was the first employee at the tiny building known as Roger’s Bar-B-Q-House.
“I started out on Friday and Saturday nights keeping the buffet filled,” she said. “I worked for him for nearly 20 years. I loved my job. He was an awesome boss.”
She said he was always concerned about the customers, the cleanliness of the place and the quality of the food they served.
Lynch called Pope a people person. She said he had a beautiful smile.
“He loved this restaurant,” she said.
Lynch said. “I missed him when he sold the restaurant, and I am going to miss him now.”
Lynch said since COVID, she has worked part time for the current owner of Roger’s, Rob Goff.
Goff said he purchased the restaurant 19 years go this December, which included Pope’s recipes.
“He was a sharp businessman,” Goff said. “He taught me a lot. He taught me how to make money in the business.”
Goff said Pope loved his customers; he loved to play around with recipes and was always looking for ways to save money as long as he could keep a quality product.
He said Pope was sentimental about the Roger’s Bar-B-Q restaurant. After Pope closed the Flaming Pig in 2020, Goff said he would come to Roger’s and hang out. He liked to talk with customers and the staff and hang out in the kitchen.
Goff said Pope would not hesitate to give his opinion or make suggestions on improvements.
“He did it the old-fashioned way,” Goff said. “He didn’t like to change the recipes. I still have his recipe book and go by it.”
Pope like changed if it meant saving money and didn’t sacrifice the quality of the product, Goff said.
Goff said Pope was fun, yet strict. He wanted to make sure the customers received the product they deserved.
“He loved this place with all his heart,” Goff said.
Several employees now working at Roger’s BBQ also worked for Pope.
Lonnie Grant is one of them. He has worked for Roger’s for 39 years. About 20 of those years were with Pope. Grant said he was hired shortly after the restaurant opened.
“They call me the ‘BBQ man,’” Grant said.
Grant is the man trusted with their secret recipes all these years. Grant said he is good at keeping secrets. He said Pope and his father trained him to make the barbecue that made Roger’s famous in this area.
He said Pope gave him some good advice early in his career as a pitmaster. He told him “take pride in what you do, and it will bring out the best in you.”
“That is what he taught me to do,” Grant said.
He said even though he remained at Roger’s after Pope sold it that they remained close.
“I called him on Father’s Day,” he said. “He is missed. We always had a special bond.”
If a person had goals, Grant said Pope would take time to help them achieve their goals.
“He wanted me to be the best at what I do,” Grant said. “He was a good man.”
After Pope sold Roger’s Bar-B-Q, it led to ownership of Coleman's BBQ Sauce, where he furthered his passion in sauce making.
Pope returned to the restaurant business when he opened "Woodstone BBQ" on Pamplico Highway. He purchased the building that had been Woody’s Barbecue and changed the name to Woodstone.
The business grew and was moved to a larger building on South Irby Street, where it is currently located. Pope sold Woodstone not long after it opened on Irby Street to Jesse Mills.
“I didn’t know him well,” Mills said.
Mills said he purchased the restaurant from Pope about five years ago.
“I do know this,” Mills said. “He was a great restauranteur. He knew his business very well, and he loved it.”
About three years later, Pope returned to the Pamplico Highway location where the first Woodstone’s had been located and opened the "Flaming Pig." He finally retired due to his declining health in 2020.
“BBQ and his customers were his greatest joy” stated his obituary. “You could always count on seeing him with a plate of biscuits and a smile on his face. His nickname later in life was ‘The Biscuit Man.’"