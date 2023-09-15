FLORENCE, S.C. — When Cindy Stokes started working at the Benton House of Florence nearly three years ago, she had no idea that one of the benefits would include a brand-new car.

But on Wednesday, that’s exactly what she got after she won a raffle put on by Benton House’s parent company, Principal Senior Living Group. Stokes was one of 17 team members in the running for the red 2023 Kia Soul and was shocked when she heard her name called.

IMG_3373.JPG Cindy Stokes is cheered on, applauded and hugged as she wins a new 2023 Kia Soul.

“I don’t ever win anything,” she said. “I’m excited if I win five dollars.”

Although she just got the new car, it felt familiar to her. Probably because the car she drove to work that day was a 2014 Kia Soul.

IMG_3416.JPG Cindy Stokes seemed overwhelmed by the win and later said she never wins giveaways or raffles.

Stokes said she started with the Benton House before it even officially opened to residents.

In total, she’s been working in the field for about 10 years. She said it is her passion for taking care of those with dementia that got her into the field and that keeps her going.

“Dementia is just really sad,” Stokes said.

Although she won the car at around 3 p.m., she wasn’t able to fully enjoy her win until her shift ended at 11 p.m.

“I might just blow the horn in the neighborhood,” she said.

IMG_3540.JPG Cindy Stokes sits in her new 2023 Kia Soul for the first time.

Stokes moved to Florence in 2010 to be closer to family, but is originally from Hartsville.

Sandy Cooper, the COO of Principal Senior Living Group, said the giveaway was the fifth in the company’s over 25 years of existence and the first in Florence. The choice of car, she said, was obvious.

“Our team members are the ‘soul’ of our company,” Cooper said.

IMG_3310.JPG Sandy Cooper, COO of Principal Senior Living Group, and Scott Lindsay, the company’s chief of staff, get ready to announce the winner.

The company does a number of other giveaways, including a monthly drawing to pay a team member’s electric bill, and provides team members with regular training.

“We love our team members, we really do. They’re like family,” Cooper said.