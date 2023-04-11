FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Florence development that has faced pushback from neighbors was sent back to the City of Florence Planning Commission by the Florence City Council over flooding concerns.

The rezoning request for a 1.7 acre piece property located at the corner of Dexter Drive and Attwood Avenue near the YMCA was first heard by Florence City Council members at the council’s meeting on March 13. At that time, council members voted to table the request to Monday’s meeting.

Monday, Florence City Council members voted to further delay the project and sent it back to the planning commission to evaluate the impact that the increased density requested by the developer would have on nearby flooding.

“What we will do at this point is get with the applicant to further address council’s concern with evaluating the impact of the density,” said Assistant City Manager Clint Moore. “We will then provide that to Planning Commission at the next scheduled meeting, which would be on May 9.”

The Planning Commission previously recommended the rezoning for approval with a 4-1 vote. City staff also recommended that the rezoning request be approved.

Mayor Teresa Ervin told developer Piyush Mehta that she was sorry the process was taking so long, but that the process was in place for a reason.

“For the greater good, for both you as a developer and also for the community, the process is in place so that we can be sure that whenever we make a decision, we are making an informed decision with all information,” Ervin said.

The property could hold four single-family homes under its current zoning, but Mehta has requested it be rezoned to increase the density and add one or two more homes.

Mehta told Florence City Council Monday that he has worked since January to get this rezoning approved, and that the council does not appear to have issues with other much larger developments.

“When new industries and other developments come into the city, will they also have a question about the stormwater issue?” he said.

Neighbors at the March 13 meeting said the property acts as a retaining pond for the already often-flooded area and dense development on the property will only make the problem worse.

Mehta said he has worked with city engineering staff to ensure that flooding will not be an issue.

According to Moore, all developers are required to work with the city to create a stormwater runoff mitigation plan.

The plan must show the post-development runoff to be less than or equal to the pre-development runoff, Moore said at the March 13 meeting. The plan must also be approved by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Included in both meetings’ complete agenda packet was a petition signed by 121 neighbors that cited stormwater, traffic and lower property values as reasons why city council should vote against the rezoning.