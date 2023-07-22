FLORENCE, S.C. -- One hundred Boys and Girls Club members Friday night and Saturday morning were treated to a slumber party and at least one new pair of shoes and -- courtesy the club and Florence's Breakfast Rotary Club's Happy Feet program.

At 8 a.m. the club members lined up outside Rack Room Shoes opposite a slightly smaller group of Rotarians and other volunteers read to go shoe shopping.

"To me it's more than just a pair of shoes. To me it's giving the kids an opportunity for a sleepover," said Justin Newton, unit director for the Boys and Girls Club.

"The kids come in, they sleep, they stay up all night, they hang with their peers. They don't get to do that on a regular basis," Newton said. "The pair of shoes is just an added bonus. It is a great opportunity, they're starting school next week so they have a starting pair of shoes but to me it's more of an impact when they have that sleepover, and the mentoring that happens all night long."

This year the event included club members who are part of the club's Young Explorers program -- a program for children who are homeless and live in hotel rooms.

"Let hotel kids stay with them last night and give them them opportunity to stay the night, get a change of scenery, feel like a normal kid and give them that pair of shoes," Newton said.

The Rotarians have been fundraising all year to be able to do this, said Page Ard, past president of the club.

"We've done it every year and it brings joy to the kids and us. Surely it is a happy event," Ard said.

"We're ready for it, we have a lot of volunteers," Ard said "We pair them up with the kids so they can get shoes."

"This is our big annual event, once a year. We raise money throughout the year at social events to buy the kids shoes," Ard said.