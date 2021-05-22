 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Rotarians make sure Boys and Girls Club members have happy feet
0 comments
top story

Florence Rotarians make sure Boys and Girls Club members have happy feet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Feet weren't the only things getting happy Saturday morning at Florence's Rack Room Shoes as Florence Breakfast Club Rotarians and the Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee teamed up to make sure more then 50 children had two new pairs of shoes.

"Kids get to pick out something they want. It gives kids a lot of empowerment to pick out the shoes they want," said club President Matthew Odom of their annual Happy Feet program.

The kids arrived by bus in two groups as more than 20 Rotarians and their families took the children under their wings and made sure they got the shoes they wanted and that they fit.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The staff at the shoe store hustled up foot-measuring devices and stayed busy making sure everybody got what they wanted and got checked out as well.

Odom said the children were encouraged to get sturdy shoes that had a lot of life in them.

The kids didn't need much encouragement as they went for athletic shoes and Crocs more often than not.

To make the experience even better for the kids they were part of a lock-in at the club Friday night, which also ensured they were ready for the 8 a.m. event.

After the shoes the kids were fed a breakfast of Chick-fil-A biscuits and sent on their way, toting smiles and bags of new shoes.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+27
PHOTOS: Happy Feet
News

PHOTOS: Happy Feet

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Feet weren't the only things getting happy Saturday morning at Florence's Rack Room Shoes as Florence Breakfast Club Rotaria…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert