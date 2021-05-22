Florence Rotarians make sure Boys and Girls Club members have happy feet

FLORENCE, S.C. — Feet weren't the only things getting happy Saturday morning at Florence's Rack Room Shoes as Florence Breakfast Club Rotarians and the Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee teamed up to make sure more then 50 children had two new pairs of shoes.

"Kids get to pick out something they want. It gives kids a lot of empowerment to pick out the shoes they want," said club President Matthew Odom of their annual Happy Feet program.

The kids arrived by bus in two groups as more than 20 Rotarians and their families took the children under their wings and made sure they got the shoes they wanted and that they fit.

The staff at the shoe store hustled up foot-measuring devices and stayed busy making sure everybody got what they wanted and got checked out as well.

Odom said the children were encouraged to get sturdy shoes that had a lot of life in them.

The kids didn't need much encouragement as they went for athletic shoes and Crocs more often than not.

To make the experience even better for the kids they were part of a lock-in at the club Friday night, which also ensured they were ready for the 8 a.m. event.

After the shoes the kids were fed a breakfast of Chick-fil-A biscuits and sent on their way, toting smiles and bags of new shoes.