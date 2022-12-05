Florence Rotary bags lunches for Help 4 Kids

FLORENCE, S.C. — On Monday, the Florence Rotary Club lent their hands to Help 4 Kids to pack more than 3,000 bag lunches for children in Florence County for the Christmas holidays.

A lot of children rely on school lunches for meals. Help 4 Kids is a nonprofit organization designed to help combat food insecurity for school-age children.

Over the Christmas holiday break, Help 4 Kids volunteers will go to elementary schools and Head Start programs in Lake City, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Johnsonville and Florence to make sure students receive two nutritional meals a day.

Allie Walker, a volunteer with Help 4 Kids, said she was excited the Rotary Club decided to extend a gracious hand in packing exactly 3,400 lunches.

“The week the children in Florence County go home for Christmas break, they will receive two bagged lunches and the Rotary Club is helping us get the bags packed.”

Help 4 Kids is an all-volunteer organization. There are no paid employees. The volunteers will pack the bags and send them to the various schools in Florence County.

‘It is with the community’s help we are able to help feed the hungry,” Walker said.

Florence Rotary Club President Blake Branham said the Rotary Club helps pack the lunches every year.

“We come every year to pack lunches for students in Florence 1 School District,” Walker said. “At Rotary we have a saying service above self and give back to children in the community.”

Laura Fowler, a Florence Rotary member, said it is a blessing to offer a helping hand to children in the area who may not have food to eat.