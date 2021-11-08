 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Rotary Club donates $17K to Alzheimer's Association
0 Comments

Florence Rotary Club donates $17K to Alzheimer's Association

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florence Rotary Club presents check to Alzheimer's Association

The Rotary Club of Florence presented the Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina with a check for $17,226.64 at its meeting on Monday at Victors. The contribution is from the Rotary Club of Florence’s annual Forget Me Not 5K to Beat Alzheimer’s. Presenting the check to Alexis Watts, right, director of development for the Alzheimer’s Association, are Derek Hemmingsen, left and Club President Ashley Christenbury.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Rotary Club of Florence Monday presented the Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina with a check for $17,226.64 at its meeting in Victors.

The contribution is what the club raised at Florence’s annual Forget Me Not 5K to Beat Alzheimer’s that took place in August.

The ceremonial check was presented to Alexis Watts, director of development for the Alzheimer’s Association which works to fund research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s -- the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and the only one of the top 10 that “can’t be prevented, cured or slowed” at this time.

“We will be a part of finding a cure,” she said.

An estimated 95,000 people in South Carolina live with Alzheimer’s. That number is projected to reach 120,000 by 2025, according the Alzheimer’s Association in South Carolina website.

Some of the warning signs are:

  • Memory loss that disrupts daily life
  • Challenges in planning or solving problems
  • Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure
  • Confusion with time or place
  • Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
  • Withdrawal from work or social activities
  • Changes in mood and personality.

The Florence Rotary Club has already selected a date for the 2022 Forget Me Not 5k Run -- Aug. 22. Taylor Hucks will be the race chair.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert