Florence Rotary Club donates $17K to Alzheimer's Association

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Rotary Club of Florence Monday presented the Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina with a check for $17,226.64 at its meeting in Victors.

The contribution is what the club raised at Florence’s annual Forget Me Not 5K to Beat Alzheimer’s that took place in August.

The ceremonial check was presented to Alexis Watts, director of development for the Alzheimer’s Association which works to fund research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s -- the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and the only one of the top 10 that “can’t be prevented, cured or slowed” at this time.

“We will be a part of finding a cure,” she said.

An estimated 95,000 people in South Carolina live with Alzheimer’s. That number is projected to reach 120,000 by 2025, according the Alzheimer’s Association in South Carolina website.

Some of the warning signs are: