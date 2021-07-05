Florence Rotary Club donates to nine local nonprofits

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nine nonprofits recently received a helping hand from the Florence Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club announced at its June 28 meeting that it was making grants totaling $16,500 to All 4 Autism, Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, Empowered to Heal, Harvest Hope Food Bank, McLeod Health Foundation, Pee Dee Coalition, the School Foundation, United Way of Florence County and Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee.

“In a year that presented many challenges for most every business across the nation, it’s refreshing that our Rotary Club was in a position to provide much-needed funds to true partners of our Florence community,” Derek Hemmingsen said after his last meeting as club president.

“The entities chosen this year will do great things to help bridge some of the gaps of service and goods disrupted by COVID-19. We should all be thankful Florence has so many nonprofit organizations that devote their time and resources to help others in need.”

The Rotary Club of Florence meets weekly at 1 p.m. on Mondays at Victors. For more information, contact President Ashley Christenbury at 803-968-1585.