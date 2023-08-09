FLORENCE, S.C. — It isn’t every day you get to know what happens behind the scenes at some of a city’s biggest performances, but the Rotary Club of Florence got to hear from an expert.

At Monday’s monthly lunch, Event Supervisor Kate Glass gave the Rotary Club a full run-down, from the time a performer is booked right up to an hour-by-hour breakdown of the performance day. Each performer is different and has different technical and personal needs, she said.

“Whenever we book an act, we receive something called a ‘rider’ and a rider is a document that lists all of the artist’s requests and demands and everything they need for a successful show,” Glass said. "I handle all of the hospitality aspects of the writer, and then our technical supervisor handles anything technical that is needed on stage.”

Glass’s job is to book hotel rooms, stock the dressing room with the types of snacks the artists like and similar activities. Meanwhile, the technical supervisor’s job is to make sure the stage is set with lights, sound and anything else the artist may need to create their show, she said.

Typically, artists bring their own instruments and special effects equipment, but if they need something and the Performing Arts Center does not have it, the center turns to a rental company, according to Glass.

“We’re pretty well equipped, but in the case that a musician needs a specific drum kit with a certain brand of symbols and everything else with the drum kit, we unfortunately don’t just have every make of model of drum kits just lying around,” she said.

The two supervisors work closely with the artist’s tour manager and production manager to make everything perfect before the big day: which starts early in the morning and ends late at night.

As soon as the stage hands arrive, work begins. First, big things like risers and lighting are set up. Then, once the artist arrives, everything needed for the show is taken out of the tour buses and to the stage. Finally, it is lunch time.

“We always break for lunch because we have to keep everybody fueled,” Glass said.

Just before doors open at 6 p.m., the sound check is performed to make sure everything works as expected. Doors to the theater open at 7 p.m., giving time for people to stop by the concessions stand before the performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

After the show, everything is broken down and packed up, and all of the artists equipment is loaded back onto their tour buses.

Spotlight Series

Representatives from the Florence Performing Arts Center didn’t visit the Rotary Club of Florence just to share their behind-the-scenes secrets to success — they also came to show off the center’s 2023-2024 Spotlight Series.

Director Bud Simmons introduced the series’ performers, which come from a variety of musical genres and generations. The shows are…

An Evening with Crystal Gayle: Aug. 24

Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone: Sept. 14

The Wallflowers: Oct. 5

Don McLean: Oct. 19

Rumors: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Jan. 25, 2024

Forever Motown: March 9. 2024

The Barricade Boys: April 26, 2024

An Evening with Roger McGuinn: May 23, 2024

Tickets can be purchased by calling 843-661-4444, visiting the box office at 201 S. Dargan St. or going online to FMUPAC.org.

A discount is given to those who purchase tickets to four or more shows at the same time.

Florence Symphony Orchestra

Executive director of the Florence Symphony Orchestra and Kate Glass’s mother, Pamela Glass, also presented the orchestra’s schedule for their 75th season.

Oct. 9, the orchestra will host Eric Schultz, an international prize-winning artist.

Nov. 13, pianist Thomas Pandolfi will be in Florence to perform with the orchestra.

Dec. 11, the orchestra will perform one of its most popular performances of the year: Holiday Pops. This year, in addition to the classics, will include a gospel and jazz version of the Hallelujah Chorus.

Feb 12, 2024, the orchestra’s own Claire Compton will be the star. She has been the principal oboist for the orchestra for the past 25 years.

March 18, 2024, the orchestra hosts The WannaBeatles, who are commemorating the 60th anniversary of the first U.S. Beatles performance on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

May 6, 2024, the orchestra will join forces with the Masterworks Choir for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.