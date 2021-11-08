 Skip to main content
Florence Rotary Club joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting
Florence Rotary Club joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

The Florence Rotary Club had a ribbon cutting to mark joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce at the beginning of its meeting on Monday at Victors. Club members were joined by chamber staff and ambassadors of the event. Club president Ashley Christenbury cut the ribbon.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Rotary Club cut the ribbon and joined the chamber at the beginning of its meeting Monday at Victors. Club members were joined by chamber staff and ambassadors at the event.

The club, established in February 1920, and celebrated its centennial February 2020, said Ashley Christenbury, club president.

Major projects undertaken by the club include the Beauty Trail in Florence, Christmas Shopping project, Christmas bell ringing for the Salvation Army, Forget Me Not 5K, Dictionary Project, RIDDE, and the donation of $10,000 plus to local community non-profits each year.

The club has 129 active and honorary members.

Christenbury said the club continues to rebound from COVID and is working to get members back to where they attend meetings on a regular basis.

“We joined the Chamber to support their efforts in the community,” Christenbury said. “We are the second Rotary Club to join this year, and we consider it an honor to be a part of the Chamber membership.”

If anyone is interested in visiting or joining the Florence Rotary Club, the club meets every Monday at Victor’s at 1 p.m. reach out to Christenbury at 803-968-1585 for more information.

