Florence Rotary Club supports Alzheimer's research through 5k fundraiser and CART fund

First in a series

FLORENCE – The Rotary Club of Florence supports Alzheimer’s research and families dealing with Alzheimer’s as patients and caregivers through its annual Forget Me Not 5K to Beat Alzheimer’s and the Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust (CART Fund), where Rotarians make contribution at their weekly meetings.

All Rotary Clubs in District 7770 do their part each week to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research.

The CART Fund was started in 1995-96 in District 7770 by Roger Ackerman, a member of the Sumter Rotary Club, said Charles Saverance, assistant district governor of South Carolina Rotary District 7770. He said Ackerman’s mother-in-law had suffered from Alzheimer’s, and he wanted to find a way to fund research.

The idea was for Rotarians to empty their pockets of coins at their weekly meetings to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s. He said no one carries change any more so dollars are appreciated.

One hundred percent of every dollar goes to Alzheimer’s research,” Saverance said.

“That is one thing I like about the CART Fund,” he said. “I know when I put a dollar in the ‘blue bucket’ the dollar is going to Alzheimer’s research.”