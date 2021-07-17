Florence Rotary Club supports Alzheimer's research through 5k fundraiser and CART fund

First in a series
FLORENCE – The Rotary Club of Florence supports Alzheimer’s research and families dealing with Alzheimer’s as patients and caregivers through its annual Forget Me Not 5K to Beat Alzheimer’s and the Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust (CART Fund), where Rotarians make contribution at their weekly meetings.
All Rotary Clubs in District 7770 do their part each week to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research.
The CART Fund was started in 1995-96 in District 7770 by Roger Ackerman, a member of the Sumter Rotary Club, said Charles Saverance, assistant district governor of South Carolina Rotary District 7770. He said Ackerman’s mother-in-law had suffered from Alzheimer’s, and he wanted to find a way to fund research.
The idea was for Rotarians to empty their pockets of coins at their weekly meetings to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s. He said no one carries change any more so dollars are appreciated.
One hundred percent of every dollar goes to Alzheimer’s research,” Saverance said.
“That is one thing I like about the CART Fund,” he said. “I know when I put a dollar in the ‘blue bucket’ the dollar is going to Alzheimer’s research.”
In 1997, the CART Fund project was adopted by all clubs in District 7770. It is now in all clubs in Zones 33 and 34 in Southeastern United States, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Florida and the Caribbean, he said.
When the fund was established, members were encouraged to reach into their pockets and purses for spare change to donate to the cause. But over the years, clubs have become more creative in their ways of giving to the CART Fund.
Saverance said as of May 2020, $9.2 million has been given in 55 grants to recognized US research institutions. All administrative expenses of the fund are paid from interest earned from invested contributions, he said.
“They have no net expenses,” he said.
Saverance said the fund is governed by a board of trustees, composed of representatives of Rotary districts that support the program. They are all volunteers; no salaries are paid from contributions, he added.
According to Rotary District 7770 website, the CART Fund raises funds to provide “seed” money for cutting-edge research. In 2016, The CART Fund awarded $800,000 in research grants, bringing the total amount in grant money to more than $5 million.
The district’s first grant of $100,000 was made to the Emory University Alzheimer’s Research Center in 1999, according to the Sumter Club’s website. Other universities have been recipients of grants in recent years.
In the Rotary year that ended on June 30, 2015, the Rotary Club of Florence donated $3,480.44 to the CART fund. The years following: $2,318.67 (2016); $5,311.35 (2017); $2.668.17 (2018); $1,747.85 (2019); $1,985.61 (2020), and, $1, 399.13 (2021).
“Last year the donations were off due to COVID, but starting in January 2021 members can elect to give quarterly directly to the CART fund from the quarterly invoices,” said Samantha Bradford, accountant for the Florence Rotary Club who works for Anne Marie Hanna, CPA, LLC.
The Forget Me Not 5K presented by the Morning News will be held on Aug. 21 in downtown Florence starting and ending at the James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St., at 8 a.m.
Contributions from the run will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We are proud to report that the association earns high marks from those agencies whose job it is to monitor the activities of nonprofit organizations,” said Alexis Watts, Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter. “Your gift helps us to accelerate our mission to eliminate Alzheimer's disease and to provide the best care and support to those living with Alzheimer's.”
Watts said that 60 percent of what is raised through fundraising events stay in the Florence community to fund support groups, educational programs, and respite programs for caregivers.
“We also work with the area Agency on Aging for a separate caregiver respite grant too. Families contact them to get that grant money twice a year,” Watts said.
She said that 40 percent goes to research on a national and local level.
“There are research trials going on right here in South Carolina,” she said. Watts said you can learn more about them at https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/research_progress/clinical-trials/trialmatch.
Watts said the Alzheimer’s Association is a global organization, working to advance care, support and research across the world.
“From face-to face support to online education programs and promising worldwide research initiatives, your donations make a difference in the lives of the millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s today and those who will face the disease tomorrow,” she said.
Watts said families in Florence can receive in-home care for their loved one while they participate in any Alzheimer's Association event or volunteer event. It has a Sitter Service Voucher which may be used for Adult Day Program services or In-home Care provided by a non-medical home-care agency. The voucher covers the time and services provided while the caregiver is attending an Alzheimer’s Association-approved program or event.
Alzheimer’s Association’s programs include early stage social engagement programs which provide a safe virtual space for those with early stage Alzheimer’s, dementia or mild cognitive impairment to build companionship with peers. Programs marked as Peer2Peer are intended only for those living with dementia.
The Florence Rotary Club has given a total $42,485.82 to Alzheimer’s research since the Forget Me Not 5K started in 2016 with $38,581.20 going directly to the Alzheimer’s Association and $3,904.62 given to the CART fund, Bradford said.
Advance registration for Forget Me Not 5k is $30. Day of the race the registration fee is $35 (6:45 to 7:50 a.m.). Student registration is $15.
T-shirts are guaranteed for those registered before July 21. Prizes and medals will be awarded.
For more information about the Forget Me Not 5K, contact Derek Hemmingsen dhemmingsen@clarkebenefits.com., call
843-615-1527 or visit: info@ForgetMeNot5k.org
The Rotary Club of Florence meets on Mondays for lunch at Victors in downtown Florence.