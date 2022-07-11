 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Rotary gets craft beer lesson

Rotarians learn about craft beer from brewmaster Bryan Fisher

Bryan Fisher, brewmaster and president of Seminar Brewing located at 551 W. Lucas St. in Florence, spoke to the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors about craft beer.

 Ardath Arvidson

FLORENCE – Craft beer is all about the variety,” said Bryan Fisher, brewmaster and president of Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St. in Florence.

The Florence Rotary Club got a lesson in craft beer from Fisher at its meeting on Monday at Victors.

He said defining craft beer is problematic because the terms are so broad.

He said as long as you don’t produce more than 6 million barrels a year it is considered craft beer.

“That’s a lot of beer,” he said.

Fisher said Samuel Adams only produces about 5.3 million barrels a year.

Also a beer is defined as a craft beer as long as no more than 25 percent of the beer is owned by a non-craft entity.

Fisher said beer is made from four basic ingredients – Barley (or another grain), hops, water and yeast.

Fisher said the possibilities are endless.

He explained the process, starting with the barley that is mashed and boiled with water. Hops are added, which not only accounts for the bitterness but different flavors and varieties. He said some are earthy; some are floral while others are fruity.

In the next step yeast is added which causes fermentation, turning it into alcohol over a period of days, weeks or months.

Fisher compared the calorie and alcohol content of several beers with Bud Light being the lightest of the group with 110 calories and 4.2 percent alcohol. Blue Moon Witbier has the same alcohol content but with 125 calories, he said. He said Guinness Stout has 145 calories and 5 percent alcohol. Compare those to two six-ounce glasses of Cabernet at 12 percent alcohol and 286 calories.

He was asked to define IPA, stout, hazy and other craft beer terms.

