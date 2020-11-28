Florence Royal Street shootout sends one man to the hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. — An argument that led to a shootout sent one man to a Florence hospital and has Florence police seeking a second man.

Police officers went to the 300 block of Royal Street about 4:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting and found that two men had been arguing, and both had pulled out guns and started shooting.

One man was struck by gunfire and several vehicles were damaged.

The uninjured man left before police arrived.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.