 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Royal Street shootout sends one man to the hospital
0 comments

Florence Royal Street shootout sends one man to the hospital

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — An argument that led to a shootout sent one man to a Florence hospital and has Florence police seeking a second man.

Police officers went to the 300 block of Royal Street about 4:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting and found that two men had been arguing, and both had pulled out guns and started shooting.

One man was struck by gunfire and several vehicles were damaged.

The uninjured man left before police arrived. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turkey escapes before getting pardoned
Local News

Turkey escapes before getting pardoned

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Carolinian Retirement Community and Assisted Living held its inaugural Turkey Pardon on Wednesday morning at the community located at 718 S. Dargan St. in Florence.

Florence County Council recognizes five people for Olanta pond rescue
Local News

Florence County Council recognizes five people for Olanta pond rescue

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Five people received recognition from the Florence County Council for a water rescue in October. The Florence County Council recognized Michael Alexander, Robert Fullmore, Louis Grooms, Lyle Hancock, and Darrick and Bree Porter for their efforts to save two people who were inside of a car that crashed into a pond on Olanta Highway on Oct. 11. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert