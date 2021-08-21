Florence runners hit the street Saturday to fight Alzheimer's

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 70 people hit the streets in and around downtown Florence Saturday morning to compete in a 5K run or enjoy a 5K stroll, but mostly to strike a blow against Alzheimer's in the The Forget Me Not 5K presented by the Morning News.

"We're been planning this race for two and a half years or so and, of course, COVID caused a few cancellations, but we're actually pleased to be able to host it this year and to have it downtown," said Derek Hemmingsen with the Florence Rotary Club.

This year's race operated out of the James Allen Plaza and the community room at the Florence Regional Chamber of Commerce and was run on a course that included Dargan Street, Cheves Street and King and Gregg avenues.

The new route, along with near perfect weather, seemed to agree with the runners as Thomas Schnibben finished the course first with a time of 18:49 followed closely by Ivanka Toland, second place overall and first female across the line, with a time of 19:48.

In all, 13 runners finished in under 30 minutes and all were in by 59:30.

Renita Boan, who finished the race with a time of 42:58, was one of 18 people from First Reliance Bank who signed up for the race.