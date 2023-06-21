FLORENCE, S.C. — The Fatz Southern Kitchen on West Lucas Street has “refreshed” its menu with all-new offerings and old favorites, all made from scratch.

The restaurant’s lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menus have new options, like the Monte Cristo sandwich and the skillet cornbread, but also maintain some existing dishes the restaurant is known for, like Calabash chicken and the fall-off-the-bone ribs.

Vice President of Operations Anthony McCallum visited the Florence restaurant on Tuesday night to show the new menu to friends, family and influential people in the community at no cost.

“We are the same great Fatz that we’ve always been, but just better,” he said.

Other new options include the chicken and waffles, the Reuben sandwich and the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich. The restaurant will also offer daily specials like the chicken pot pie, sweet tea brined chicken, prime rib and more.

“Fatz has been around for 35 years, and we love being in the community. A lot of guests love us, but anything over time, if you don’t change it, it dies off,” McCallum said.

For dessert, the restaurant now has scratch-made classics like cheesecake, cobbler and brownies. The drink menu has also been updated with new beer, wine, and cocktails like the Old Fashioned and Moscow Mule.

On the restaurant menu, the chicken fried steak and eggs, blueberry pancakes, skillet scrambles and more are all new.

The menu was designed by an award-winning chef McCallum said he was unable to name.

“He’s a fantastic gentleman and he’s done an incredible job with the menu for sure,” he said.

The restaurant also offers catering for personal, business or social occasions.

Fatz Southern Kitchen is based in South Carolina and has locations across the Southeast. The Florence location is at 2007 West Lucas St.