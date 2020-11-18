Florence Salvation Army calls for public's help with this year's angels

FLORENCE, S.C. — There are usually about 100 angels left this time of year for the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army's angel tree but because of COVID the Army has 650 angels, possibly more, that are unadopted.

Business manager Heather Steverson told advisory board members on Wednesday that COVID has also limited the Army's options for Red Kettle locations, though both Walmart and Sam's Club gave their approval at the last minute.

While the Army purchases toys for Christmas it relies on its angels getting adopted and using the purchased toys to augment was was purchased through angel trees for the children, Steverson said.

And while the Florence Corps bought additional toys this year, it didn't buy enough to cover the gap, she said.

The virus has curtailed the activities of civic groups, churches and businesses that would have otherwise stepped up to the challenge, she said.

To adopt an angel email Steverson at Heather.Steverson@uss.salvationarmy.org or log on to donate to the Florence Corps at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout.

Red Kettle season starts Saturday throughout the Pee Dee.