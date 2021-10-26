Florence Sav A Lot to open Wednesday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Sav A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening -- an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

The store, located at 310 North Dargan Street, features a bright and easy-to-shop footprint that includes shorter and wider aisles, new dairy and meat cases and a focus on fresh produce.

To celebrate the store’s grand opening, customers will be treated to four days of promotions, beginning Oct. 27 with the giveaway of a free bag of groceries to the first 100 customers. Daily giveaways of select items, such as a free two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola or a loaf of Grissom’s bread for the first 100 customers, continue through Oct. 30. A free community cookout is scheduled for October 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring a Save A Lot store to our neighbors in Florence,” said Tim Waters, store owner and operator. “This new store has been a dream of mine for 20 years and I’m proud that it provides a modern aesthetic and easier-to-shop footprint, so this community can enjoy stocking up on grocery essentials, quality fresh meat and produce they deserve. We’ll be celebrating through Saturday with deals and promotions as a special thank you to the community.”