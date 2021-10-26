Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

The store, located at 310 North Dargan Street, features a bright and easy-to-shop footprint that includes shorter and wider aisles, new dairy and meat cases and a focus on fresh produce.

To celebrate the store’s grand opening, customers will be treated to four days of promotions, beginning Wednesday with the giveaway of a free bag of groceries to the first 100 customers. Daily giveaways of select items, such as a free two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola or a loaf of Grissom’s bread for the first 100 customers, continue through Saturday. A free community cookout is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}