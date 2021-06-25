Florence schedules community COVID vaccine clinics

FLORENCE, S.C. – The City of Florence, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, will play host to a series of free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at the following city facilities:
- Dr. Iola Jones Park, 608 E. Maxwell Street Monday, June 28 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Levy Park Senior Center, 356 S. Jeffords Street Tuesday, June 29 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Barnes Street Activity Center, 513 Barnes Street Wednesday, June 30 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Fire Station No. 2, 250 E. Marion Street Tuesday, July 6 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
All South Carolinians 18 and older are eligible for this clinic, and NO ID, insurance or appointments are required.
If you prefer an appointment, please visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.
The Moderna Vaccine will be administered at all sites.
We encourage residents who have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of the convenience of these neighborhood clinics. For more information or assistance, call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.