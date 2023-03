PAMPLICO, S.C. — The Florence County School District 2 Board election was Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with three seats in contention.

Incumbent Elleveen Turner Poston and challenger Mark Aaron Parker ran for Seat No. 3, incumbent Thadis Delane Calcutt Jr. and challenger Eric Mondale Robinson ran for Seat No. 4, and candidates Mark Leon Campbell and Raleigh Oriole Ward III ran for Seat No. 5.