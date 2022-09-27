Florence School District 3 declares Friday an e-learning day

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County School District 3 has designated Friday, Sept. 30, as an e-learning day for all students because of the potential for severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

Students will receive instructional assignments that do not require internet access.

Assignments are required to be turned in no later than Tuesday, Oct. 4. Each student who turns in assignments by the deadline will be marked present for Sept. 30.

All academic after-school programs are canceled for Thursday, Sept. 29. The varsity football game at Crestwood has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28. The varsity volleyball march against Darlington and Crestwood has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 10.

District employees will work from home on Sept. 30. Supervisors will coordinate work assignments for their departments.