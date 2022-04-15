Florence School District 3 makes appointments

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence School District's 3 Board of Trustees appointed principals and administrators at Thursday regular school board meeting.

The appointments were recommended by Superintendent Laura Hickson for the 2022-2023 school year.

Terrell Fleming was appointed principal of Lake City High School. Fleming was the former principal of Ronald E. Mcnair Junior High.

Charm Eaddy was appointed principal at Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High School. Eaddy was the assistant principal at Lake City High School.

Melanie Dukes McKnight was appointed principal at Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School. McKnight was the assistant principal at Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.

Jami Kirby was named principal at Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy. Kirby had been Scranton Elementary assistant principal since 2018.

Shanda Poston and Tonyelle Thomas will transition from their roles as principals to a position at the district level as Academic Support Services Administrators. Poston was the principal at Scranton Elementary. Thomas was the principal of Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet School.

Hope Gibson was appointed to the role of director of finance. Gibson has been Florence School District Three’s Assistant Director of Finance since 2018.

Brian Huckabee will assume the role of director of maintenance and facilities. Huckabee was the Public Information Officer for Florence School District Three. Huckabee also serves as the district’s director of communications and technology.

Mitch Driggers was named assistant director of facilities and maintenance. Driggers had worked as a maintenance foreman for Florence School District 3 since 2012. He is a licensed mechanical contractor with more than 22 years of electrical experience.

