Florence School District 3 sets summer school schedules

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence School District 3 is offering students opportunities to attend summer camps which focus on the essential learning standards at each grade level for both English/language arts and math.

Students attending FSD3's Camp Read S'More program have been selected based upon their winter MAP data. Camp Read S'More academic camps will be held for students in Grades K-3 at Lake City Early Childhood Center, 906 N. Matthews Road, and grades 4-6 at Main Street Elementary, 318 E. Main Street.

The goal of FSD3's Camp Read S'More academic camps are to provide additional reading, writing, and math instruction in support of moving each student closer to grade level proficiency. Camp Read S'More will also host summer reading camp for second and third grade students based on the Read to Succeed law.

FSD3's Camp Read S'More academic camps will be held face-to-face from June 14-June 30. The hours will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for the first two weeks. In week three, the camps will be held Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Transportation to and from camp will be provided.

The Camp Read S'More application can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejShDzB3jSm4VS-chpKAF2cGtu2i7CZ2u5D8zhpDAsFtOhIQ/viewform