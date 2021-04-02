Florence School District 3 sets summer school schedules

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence School District 3 is offering students opportunities to attend summer camps which focus on the essential learning standards at each grade level for both English/language arts and math.
Students attending FSD3's Camp Read S'More program have been selected based upon their winter MAP data. Camp Read S'More academic camps will be held for students in Grades K-3 at Lake City Early Childhood Center, 906 N. Matthews Road, and grades 4-6 at Main Street Elementary, 318 E. Main Street.
The goal of FSD3's Camp Read S'More academic camps are to provide additional reading, writing, and math instruction in support of moving each student closer to grade level proficiency. Camp Read S'More will also host summer reading camp for second and third grade students based on the Read to Succeed law.
FSD3's Camp Read S'More academic camps will be held face-to-face from June 14-June 30. The hours will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for the first two weeks. In week three, the camps will be held Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Transportation to and from camp will be provided.
The Camp Read S'More application can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejShDzB3jSm4VS-chpKAF2cGtu2i7CZ2u5D8zhpDAsFtOhIQ/viewform
FSD3 will hold the 2021 21st Century Community Learning Center summer programs at Main Street Elementary, 318 East Main Street, for the Main Street Elementary and Olanta Magnet School 21st CCLC programs and at Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High, 311 Carver Street, for Dr. Ronald E. McNair and J. Paul Truluck Magnet School 21st CCLC programs.
The 21st CCLC Summer School programs will be held Mondays through Fridays, June 14-25. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for elementary and 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for middle/high school.
Courses will include English, math, science, social studies, world languages and electives.
The 21st CCLC Summer School Program application can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfPhhkYmtm8MDanVVSgZikHtCbC5J64rNIlCABaq2tAW9u9Mg/viewform
A virtual High School Summer Camp is scheduled for June 14 through July 29 with times yet to be determined. The high school camp includes end-of-course jumpstart, credit recovery and initial credit courses.
The High School Summer Camp application can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfSioMp_ZSeWGOcSVGutc9UNtJI1rTd3sNN50WlHmwHoTMp3A/closedform