Florence School District 3 to resume classes Tuesdsay

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Olanta and Lake City students Tuesday will return to school as scheduled, or at least within two hours of the plan including a two-hour delay for weather-related debris cleanup on southern Florence County roads.

That scheduled return will include a mandate that students, teachers and staff alike mask up, that there be temperature checks and that there be no unnecessary visitors -- conditions recommended by superintendent Dr. Laura Hickson.

Return to classes also will come with the "strong recommendation" in favor of vaccines and boosters for students, teachers and staff, she told board members.

Hickson spoke against shutting schools down again and moving to virtual instruction.

The loss of student learning when that happened at the start of the pandemic is something teachers are still working to overcome, she said.

Florence School District 3 board members met virtually Monday afternoon to discuss Tuesday's scheduled return to class in light of the spread of the omicron mutation of the COVID-19 virus.