Florence School District 3 to resume classes Tuesdsay

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Olanta and Lake City students Tuesday will return to school as scheduled, or at least within two hours of the plan including a two-hour delay for weather-related debris cleanup on southern Florence County roads.
That scheduled return will include a mandate that students, teachers and staff alike mask up, that there be temperature checks and that there be no unnecessary visitors -- conditions recommended by superintendent Dr. Laura Hickson.
Return to classes also will come with the "strong recommendation" in favor of vaccines and boosters for students, teachers and staff, she told board members.
Hickson spoke against shutting schools down again and moving to virtual instruction.
The loss of student learning when that happened at the start of the pandemic is something teachers are still working to overcome, she said.
Florence School District 3 board members met virtually Monday afternoon to discuss Tuesday's scheduled return to class in light of the spread of the omicron mutation of the COVID-19 virus.
Hickson reported to board members that, as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 4% of teachers and staff and 1% of students either had COVID or were in quarantine awaiting test results -- 16 teachers and staff and 32 students.
Hickson said the trend in COVID cases projected beyond Monday was that the number would decrease, but she cautioned that events could change and cause those numbers to increase instead.
Testing results, she said, are slow to come in as a result of the increase in the number of people who need to be tested.
To help speed testing along, at least as far as the school system goes, Hickson said she was looking for a way to do school-based testing.
School board members would get updated infection information as it became available, Hickson said.
"We recognize the challenges out there and safety is always a priority in everything we do," Hickson said.