LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence School District Three Board of Trustees members discussed banning student cell phones from schools.

Members voted on a number of district policy changes, many of which were grammar corrections or for clarification, at Thursday’s meeting. A change that would allow students to use cell phones in between classes caught the eye of board member Paula Morris.

“I wish that this policy would have been: ‘No electronic devices at all on school property,’” Morris said.

All other changes were unanimously approved by Florence School District Three Board of Trustees members, but the cell phone policy was delayed until next month’s meeting.

Board member Mattie Thomas said cell phones are only a distraction.

“I know if we said no devices, we are going to hear it,” Thomas said. “But from the people we hear it from, give us something else. You can disagree with us, but then give us an alternative.”

Morris said the only reason students may need cell phones would be to contact their parents, but that parents should instead call a school’s office if they needed to get in touch with their child.

“Go back to the old fashion way,” Morris said. “As this board, we need to find a way to eliminate some of the problems we are having there in our schools.”

Social media was the biggest problem with students having cell phones at school, Morris said.

Later in the meeting, Florence School District Three Superintendent Laura Hickson presented the early stages of a plan to move middle and high school students attending Panther Academy from the Secondary Panther Pride Center on Graham Road.

Under the early draft of the plan, Panther Pride students grades nine to twelve would move to Lake City High School’s CATE building, and seventh and eighth graders would move to the Virtual/Tutoring Center or to the stand-alone building at the Dr. Ronald E. McNair School of Digital Communication and Leadership.

The move would save around $228,000 per year by cutting a morning and afternoon bus stop, removing two positions, lowering utility costs and reducing the need for food staff at the Graham Road site, according to Hickson’s slideshow presentation.

The employees currently in the two positions that are being removed will be moved into other, vacant positions.

The Florence School District Three Board of Trustees members did not take any action on the plan.