Florence School District Three students to have free book fairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Original Six Foundation (O6 Foundation) has announced that the 2022 My First Library program will serve 30 South Carolina schools, including four in Florence School District 3.

During the month of May, the program will provide students in the state’s highest-need areas with summer reading books to build at-home libraries.

My First Library will affect over 2,800 students in 5K to ensure they are prepared to enter the first grade. Targeting resources at this stage of development is critical to a child’s future academic success and is an under-served effort across the state. In Florence School District 3, the program will provide over 3,000 books to more than 250 students at J.C. Lynch Elementary, Scranton Elementary, Lake City Early Childhood Center, and Olanta Elementary schools starting on May 23-25.

“A love of learning is the single most important gift we can leave to our kids. And when we teach a child how to read, we open the doors of opportunity for them to dream big. That’s why O6 and our My First Library program is so important. When we give them the tools to succeed, we empower them to change the world,” said Nikki Haley, founder and chairwoman of the O6 Foundation.

My First Library book fairs will be held in 11 school districts across Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Florence, Kershaw, Marion, Richland and Union counties at schools that have been determined as high poverty areas by the South Carolina Department of Education.

“Instilling a love of reading early gives a child a head start on expanding their vocabulary and building independence and self-confidence,” said Nicki Hood, executive director of the O6 Foundation. “We want students to fall in love with reading and value these books for years to come.”

Absorbed by the O6 Foundation in July 2020, the program will reach more than 2,800 students with more than 32,000 new books this year.

In addition to the O6 Foundation, key community partners include Bojangles and The Women’s Club of Columbia.

Founded in 2011, by then-Governor Haley, the O6 Foundation believes children across South Carolina deserve a good-quality education regardless of where they are born and raised. The O6 Foundation works to improve education by identifying gaps and filling them through hands on engagement and resources.

To learn more or to donate, visit www.originalsixfoundation.org.