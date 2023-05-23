LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence School District Three will provide students ages 18 and younger with free breakfast and lunch regardless of their participation in summer activities.

The district will offer free meals daily to those participating in school-based programs or activities in the district. If a student is not enrolled in any program or activity, they can pick up free bulk meals, which include free breakfast and lunch for five days.

“We want to continue to be able to serve them whether they’re in the school house or the community,” said food service supervisor Valerie Mouzon.

The bulk meals will be just like regular school lunches, Mouzon said. They will include entrees, fresh fruit and vegetables.

The program has been going on for several years, she said.

Bulk meal pickups will be available from the district food service van or school bus will at the following sites and times on June 6, 13, 20, 27 and July 11:

Lake City Housing Authority Matthews Road: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Durant Street in Lake City: 9:45-10:45 a.m.

Wren Village & Morning Glory: 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Airport Circle in Lake City: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Ray Street in Lake City: 9:45-10:45 a.m.

Bozy Road, Scranton: 9:45-10:45 a.m.

Olanta Elementary Cafeteria Parking: 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Meals may be given to adults if their children are not present, but the adult must show proof of the child’s identity like the student’s ID number.

If weather threatens the pick-up times and dates, updates will be posted on the district’s website and Facebook page.

The program is offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option, which allows schools that offer free meals to continue serving them during the summer.

“Fortunately, our district along with other districts who are approved program operators in low-income, rural areas can use alternate service models that are tailored to the needs of the children and communities we serve,” Mouzon said.