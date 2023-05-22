LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence School District Three will require all students to carry clear backpacks to school next year, the district announced Thursday.

“The safety of students and staff is the top priority at Florence School District Three Schools,” the announcement said.

If parents are unable to purchase clear bags for their children, the district will provide the student with one, said Brian Huckabee, the district’s director of communications, technology and facilities.

The requirement was not discussed or voted on at the district’s Board of Trustees meeting on May 11.

Huckabee said the issue was discussed last year, but the decision was made to recommend, not require, clear backpacks. According to past reporting, the district has been considering the change since at least 2018.

Superintendent Laura Hickson was not immediately available for comment.

Some parents on Facebook were frustrated with the decision and commented on the announcement post.

“Clear (plastic) rips so easily. This is frustrating,” Kacey Cox commented, “I've already purchased the boys bookbags for this upcoming year and nice ones that cost a good bit of money!”

Ashley Rose Jones, who has a child in the first grade in Florence School District Three, said she understands the idea but does not think it will make the schools any safer.

“Kids put coats and sweaters inside their bags that can easily cover anything they are trying to hide which defeats the ‘thought’ of clear being safer,” she said.

Jones said she does not think the backpacks will be worth the money to the parents or the district.