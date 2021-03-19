Florence School District Three to return to five-day classes April 19

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence School District 3 will return to a five-day week for all face-to-face students beginning April 19.

Superintendent Laura Hickson announced the plan to return to five days at the District 3 Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.

All South Carolina school districts have been asked by the S.C. Department of Education to submit a plan for returning to a five-day instructional week.

Face-to-face students in elementary grades have been at school five days per week, but students in middle and high school grades have attended only four days.

This decision does not affect students who have chosen virtual instruction for the semester.