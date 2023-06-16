PAMPLICO, S.C. — Residents in Florence School District Two voted to increase school taxes to help fund the district’s $11 million 2023-24 school year budget.

The district is one of the few that still require a citizen’s vote to approve a millage increase, said Superintendent Neal Vincent. Citizens at the June 15 meeting voted 12-0 in favor of the 6.99 increase, bringing the total millage rate to 236.09 for the 2023-24 school year.

“We haven’t had a millage increase in four years because we were using ESSER funds,” Vincent said.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was distributed to school districts around the country to help fund COVID-19-recovery-related initiatives, will no longer be available in 2024.

The state is also combining the different types of funding it gives to local districts, which will result in a $146,511 loss of revenue for Florence School District Two. Larger districts may get more funding as a result of the change, but smaller districts suffer, Vincent said.

Another decrease in state funding is coming from falling enrollment numbers. According to the South Carolina Department of Education 135-day average daily membership count, the school district had 28 less students enrolled last year than it did in the 2021-22 school year.

The counts show the enrollment was 1,010 students in the 2022-23 school year.

The budget also accounts for the increased prices of the state-required yearly audit, utilities, supplies, materials, insurance and technology services and software, according to Vincent.

He said the tax increase will help make up for these falling revenue sources and balance the budget. It will also help to increase wages.

“We want our minimum hourly starting rate to be $12. We have neighboring districts in the county that’re starting out at $15,” Vincent said. “We tried $13. We ran the numbers. It didn’t work.”

Around 80% of the budget goes toward employee-related costs, including salaries, health insurance and retirement.

By law, the district could have raised the total millage rate by as much as 18.33.

At the Florence School District Two Board of Trustees meeting later that day, board members unanimously voted in favor of the budget, including the millage increase, without discussion.