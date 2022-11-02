Florence School District's zero-tolerance policy being investigated

FLORENCE, S.C. – The United Stated Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights has begun an investigation of the zero-tolerance policy implemented by the Florence 1 School District last year.

On Dec. 9, 2021, The Florence 1 School Board of Trustees approved a new student code of conduct, which included a zero-tolerance policy that gives school leaders the option to immediately expel a student for fighting on campus.

This action was prompted, according to an earlier report this year in the Morning News, by the first 66 days of the 2021-22 school year when there were 229 incidents of fighting at the district’s four middle schools and three high schools.

In an interview with the Morning News in June, Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the district initiated the code of conduct changes to reduce fighting in middle and high schools. The 229 fighting incidents in the first 66 days was unacceptable, he said. It reflected the rising tide of violent crime in the city of Florence.

On Sept. 8, the Department of Education announced its decision to investigate in response to the Title VI Complaint filed by the Florence Branch of the NAACP, which released a statement Tuesday commending the United States Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for beginning an investigation.

The Morning News reached out to O’Malley’s office on Wednesday for a comment about the investigation, and Melissa Rollins, communications specialist with Florence 1 Schools, said, “We do not have a comment at this time.”

“This investigation is a significant step in the nearly year-long battle against the District’s discriminatory and harmful zero-tolerance policy,” according to the statement of the Florence Branch of the NAACP.

Jerry Keith of the Florence Branch said the NAACP issued its statement to let the people who have complained know that the organization is still concerned and still pursuing relief.

"We're trying to make the public aware we've heard their cries," Keith said. "When this was being implemented the people who were complaining weren't being heard. They were being listened to but not heard. It fell on deaf ears."

Prior to the passage of the zero-tolerance policy in December 2021, the Florence Branch of the NAACP sent a letter to the school board highlighting its concerns and opposition to the proposed revisions to the Student Code of Conduct and the harm it said such a policy would have on students, especially students of color.

“Despite clear and overwhelming disapproval from community members, Florence School District One School Board passed a zero-tolerance policy that made physical violence or fighting on grounds for automatic recommendation for expulsion to the Board,” the organization wrote in its statement.

“Despite these efforts, the policy moved forward and went into immediate effect. Almost immediately, the Florence Branch received numerous complaints from parents and students about the impact of the policy. The Branch quickly raised these concerns with the Board, Superintendent O’Malley, and State Superintendent Molly Spearman in a series of letters earlier this year,” according to the statement.

“After attempts to discuss the policy with the Board proved futile, the Florence Branch filed a Title VI Complaint with the Department of Education on June 10, 2022, and asked the Department to investigate the District’s zero-tolerance policy. At this time, the Florence Branch is actively working to further the investigation and monitor the enforcement and impact of the zero-tolerance policy. The Florence Branch is deeply committed to ensuring all students in Florence One have access to safe and equitable learning environments.”