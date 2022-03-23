Florence section of NCNW partners with local Boys and Girls club

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence section of the National Council of Negro Women has partnered with the Florence Boys and Girls Club to provide mentoring for children in subjects such as reading, writing, math and science.

“The National Council of Negro Women wants to make sure that all children are exposed to the very latest in academics," said Modestine Samuel, president of the Florence section NCNW. "We want to provide all children with the tools to be successful so they are able to matriculate and compete at a higher institution of learning.

“This has been a project in the making for a while and we are so delighted to have people willing to give their time back to the community. It is important for us to show our children as well as tell them what is important in their life. We hope that this will be a fruitful endeavor and that this partnership will continue on at the Florence Boys and Girls club.”

Modestine Samuel has taught in Florence, Darlington and Timmonsville school districts for 35 years.

Crishell Johnson, a member of the Florence section of the NCNW, grew up attending the Boys and Girls Club..

“I am very excited about this partnership," Johnson said. "I grew up in this town, just two streets over on Liberty Street. I remember when the Boys and Girls Club was built and it was the place to hang out. I went to the ballfield and watched my cousins play baseball, I swam in the pool here, and even played tennis here. For me, it means everything to come back and invest in these young kids' lives.”

Students who attend the Boys and Girls club after school program were excited about the opportunity.

“I am excited to learn because I am not the best at some of my subjects in school," said Nadia Orange, a member at the Boys and Girls Club. "This will help me out a lot and help me get ready for college.”

Trinity Eggleston, another club member, was excited too.

“I think that this tutoring program will be beneficial to a lot of students, including me, because a lot of people struggle academically and they don’t have the resources to get help," Eggleston said. "This program will be right here and we can get all we need."

Antonio Wright, another member of the Boys and Girls Club, said: “It is a good thing that they think enough of us to come back and help us get better so we can achieve our goals."

Justin Newton, director of the Boys and Girls Club, said the partnership "is a great opportunity to help our kids move forward. A lot of students struggled during COVID-19 and fell back in their grades, some even got held back. NCNW coming to help the kids move forward, help raise their GPA’s, or raise their lowest grade is a great partnership that we have. It is a great thing to have people in the community who want to give back knowing that we have a need.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.