Florence seeking citizens to serve on boards, commissions and committees
Florence seeking citizens to serve on boards, commissions and committees

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is searching for people to serve on its boards, committees and commissions. 

The city announced Wednesday that it is seeking people to serve on a variety of city boards and committees including the three newest boards: the Public Safety Citizen's Review Board, Aesthetics Advisory Committee and the Reliance and Sustainability Advisory Committee. 

Application forms are available on the city's website, cityofflorence.com

To apply, go to the city's website, hover the cursor over the government tab, and select boards and commissions. On the next screen, click "Apply" and select a board to apply for. 

Descriptions of what the boards do and the qualifications to serve are on the same page as the link to the application form. Just click "Board Descriptions" instead of "Apply."

For more information, contact Scotty Davis, deputy city manager, at 843-665-3170.

